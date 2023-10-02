Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Greenfire Resources Ltd. (GFR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GFR) is above average at 46.39x. The 36-month beta value for GFR is also noteworthy at 0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GFR is 29.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of GFR on October 02, 2023 was 291.09K shares.

GFR) stock’s latest price update

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GFR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.00 compared to its previous closing price of 5.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -34.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GFR’s Market Performance

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (GFR) has seen a -34.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -52.54% decline in the past month and a -52.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.39% for GFR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -46.28% for GFR’s stock, with a -51.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFR Trading at -50.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.42%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFR fell by -34.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Greenfire Resources Ltd. saw -51.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFR

The total capital return value is set at -0.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.30. Equity return is now at value 1.37, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Greenfire Resources Ltd. (GFR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Greenfire Resources Ltd. (GFR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.