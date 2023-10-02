Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is above average at 15.18x. The 36-month beta value for BEN is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BEN is $25.92, which is $0.2 above than the current price. The public float for BEN is 289.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.51% of that float. The average trading volume of BEN on October 02, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

BEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) has dropped by -1.14 compared to previous close of 24.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that Franklin’s (BEN) August AUM balance declines on the back of unfavorable market performance and modest long-term net outflows.

BEN’s Market Performance

BEN’s stock has fallen by -2.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.12% and a quarterly drop of -9.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Franklin Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.17% for BEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BEN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BEN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEN Trading at -9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.50. In addition, Franklin Resources Inc. saw -7.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, who purchase 2,465,483 shares at the price of $10.14 back on Apr 28. After this action, FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC now owns 4,955,483 shares of Franklin Resources Inc., valued at $25,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Sethi Alok, the EVP, Technology and Operations of Franklin Resources Inc., sale 29,503 shares at $31.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Sethi Alok is holding 92,132 shares at $917,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.73 for the present operating margin

+72.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Resources Inc. stands at +15.10. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 6.68, with 2.71 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN), the company’s capital structure generated 81.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.93. Total debt to assets is 33.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.