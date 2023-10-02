Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

The 36-month beta value for EDIT is also noteworthy at 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EDIT is $13.63, which is $5.82 above than the current price. The public float for EDIT is 81.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.74% of that float. The average trading volume of EDIT on October 02, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

The stock price of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) has jumped by 12.72 compared to previous close of 6.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-29 that Stifel upgraded Editas Medicine stock from hold to buy and raised the price target from $9 to $17. The upgrade reflects optimism about Editas’ progress in developing a gene-editing therapy targeting sickle cell disease.

EDIT’s Market Performance

EDIT’s stock has fallen by -0.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.72% and a quarterly drop of -5.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for Editas Medicine Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.62% for EDIT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $17 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDIT Trading at -9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares sank -12.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.21. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc saw -12.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from Eaton Bruce, who sale 103 shares at the price of $8.82 back on Sep 06. After this action, Eaton Bruce now owns 75,728 shares of Editas Medicine Inc, valued at $908 using the latest closing price.

Eaton Bruce, the EVP, CBO AND CTO of Editas Medicine Inc, sale 702 shares at $8.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Eaton Bruce is holding 75,831 shares at $6,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1146.26 for the present operating margin

+67.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Editas Medicine Inc stands at -1118.26. The total capital return value is set at -45.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.77. Equity return is now at value -47.56, with -36.66 for asset returns.

Based on Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 8.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.