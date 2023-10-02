Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP)

The 36-month beta value for ACXP is also noteworthy at -0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACXP is $11.33, which is $12.06 above than the current price. The public float for ACXP is 10.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume of ACXP on October 02, 2023 was 35.46K shares.

The stock price of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACXP) has dropped by -15.33 compared to previous close of 1.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-22 that STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) (“Acurx” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that David P.

ACXP’s Market Performance

ACXP’s stock has fallen by -15.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.20% and a quarterly drop of -50.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.46% for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.11% for ACXP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -56.32% for the last 200 days.

ACXP Trading at -29.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.58%, as shares sank -25.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACXP fell by -8.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6277. In addition, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -68.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACXP

The total capital return value is set at -122.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.61. Equity return is now at value -175.32, with -142.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.