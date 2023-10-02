Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (EXTO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE: EXTO) has increased by 4.18 when compared to last closing price of 5.26. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.54% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (NYSE: EXTO) is above average at 43.67x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXTO is $4240.00, EXTO currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of EXTO on October 02, 2023 was 357.33K shares.

EXTO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.81% for Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (EXTO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.03% for EXTO’s stock, with a -0.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXTO Trading at -0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTO fell by -0.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.46. In addition, Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR saw -5.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTO

Equity return is now at value 1.25, with 0.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Almacenes Exito S.A. ADR (EXTO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.