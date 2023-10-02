Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) has increased by 10.09 when compared to last closing price of 2.18.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 36.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-28 that Agile is seeing strong revenue growth. The company only has one marketed product, a birth control patch.

, and the 36-month beta value for AGRX is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGRX is $8.50, which is $6.1 above the current market price. The public float for AGRX is 1.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume for AGRX on October 02, 2023 was 49.10K shares.

AGRX’s Market Performance

AGRX’s stock has seen a 36.36% increase for the week, with a 7.62% rise in the past month and a -18.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.97% for Agile Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.53% for AGRX’s stock, with a -66.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AGRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on April 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AGRX Trading at 3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.43%, as shares sank -7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRX rose by +36.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Agile Therapeutics Inc saw -78.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-380.69 for the present operating margin

+37.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agile Therapeutics Inc stands at -233.48. The total capital return value is set at -349.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,021.38. Equity return is now at value -2554.11, with -144.46 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.