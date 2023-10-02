Aditxt Inc (ADTX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADTX is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADTX is $3.70, which is -$8.79 below the current price. The public float for ADTX is 0.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADTX on October 02, 2023 was 200.54K shares.

Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX)’s stock price has dropped by -8.09 in relation to previous closing price of 13.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -30.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-08 that RICHMOND, Va. & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #autoimmunity–Aditxt,® Inc, (NASDAQ: ADTX) (“Aditxt” or the “Company”), a global innovation company focused on developing and commercializing technologies that monitor and modulate the immune system, today announced that the Aditxt management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11th -13th, 2023, in New York City. The in-person venue for the event is the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in.

ADTX’s Market Performance

Aditxt Inc (ADTX) has experienced a -30.96% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.45% rise in the past month, and a -30.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 60.19% for ADTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.04% for ADTX’s stock, with a -61.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADTX Trading at -29.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 60.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.06%, as shares sank -77.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTX fell by -30.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.91. In addition, Aditxt Inc saw -72.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADTX starting from BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES CORP, who sale 20,800 shares at the price of $33.23 back on Sep 07. After this action, BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES CORP now owns 22,342 shares of Aditxt Inc, valued at $691,140 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2670.64 for the present operating margin

-39.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aditxt Inc stands at -2961.28. The total capital return value is set at -212.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -274.46. Equity return is now at value -1151.14, with -303.96 for asset returns.

Based on Aditxt Inc (ADTX), the company’s capital structure generated 64.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.38. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aditxt Inc (ADTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.