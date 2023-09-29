Yatra Online Inc (YTRA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YTRA is 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for YTRA is $4.00, which is $2.32 above the current price. The public float for YTRA is 46.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YTRA on September 29, 2023 was 105.97K shares.

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.51 in relation to its previous close of 2.15. However, the company has experienced a -10.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that Micro-cap stocks represent companies with a valuation of less than $300 million. It goes without saying that these are high-risk stocks.

YTRA’s Market Performance

Yatra Online Inc (YTRA) has seen a -10.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.92% decline in the past month and a 2.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.75% for YTRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.70% for YTRA stock, with a simple moving average of -8.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YTRA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for YTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YTRA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on December 03, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

YTRA Trading at -11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.13%, as shares sank -16.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YTRA fell by -10.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Yatra Online Inc saw -16.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.49 for the present operating margin

+36.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatra Online Inc stands at -7.56. The total capital return value is set at -3.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.51. Equity return is now at value -34.88, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Yatra Online Inc (YTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 367.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.63. Total debt to assets is 38.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yatra Online Inc (YTRA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.