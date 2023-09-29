What Recent Market Trends Mean for PG&E Corp.’s (PCG) Stock

In the past week, PCG stock has gone down by -4.87%, with a monthly decline of -1.36% and a quarterly plunge of -5.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for PG&E Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.41% for PCG stock, with a simple moving average of -1.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) is 17.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PCG is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PG&E Corp. (PCG) is $19.36, which is $3.14 above the current market price. The public float for PCG is 1.97B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On September 29, 2023, PCG’s average trading volume was 17.57M shares.

PCG) stock’s latest price update

PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.15 in relation to its previous close of 16.28. However, the company has experienced a -4.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that Amid a still-stubbornly high backdrop of inflation, the narrative for utilities stocks to buy stands as a cynical bright spot. Basically, everyone must pay their bills associated with core services.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PCG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PCG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $19 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PCG Trading at -4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCG fell by -5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.88. In addition, PG&E Corp. saw 0.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCG starting from Campbell Cheryl F., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $16.90 back on Sep 12. After this action, Campbell Cheryl F. now owns 54,153 shares of PG&E Corp., valued at $169,000 using the latest closing price.

Burke Carolyn Jeanne, the EVP Finance of PG&E Corp., purchase 156 shares at $15.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Burke Carolyn Jeanne is holding 25,072 shares at $2,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCG

Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 1.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PG&E Corp. (PCG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.