The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  What Recent Market Trends Mean for Novo Integrated...

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s (NVOS) Stock

In the past week, NVOS stock has gone up by 24.04%, with a monthly gain of 123.65% and a quarterly surge of 117.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.39% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.69% for NVOS stock, with a simple moving average of 108.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NVOS is -0.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for NVOS is 143.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.54% of that float. On September 29, 2023, NVOS’s average trading volume was 46.90M shares.

NVOS) stock’s latest price update

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 60.45 in relation to its previous close of 0.20. However, the company has experienced a 24.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-28 that Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. NVOS shares more than doubled in the extended session Thursday after the tiny healthcare company said it or entered a $1 billion funding agreement for the next 15 years. Novo Integrated shares soared as much as 155% after hours, following a 15.4% decline to close at 20 cents, giving the company a market capitalization of $31.8 million at the end of the trading day.

NVOS Trading at 68.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.30%, as shares surge +144.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +199.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS rose by +31.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3015. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc saw 60.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​