What Recent Market Trends Mean for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s (NVOS) Stock

In the past week, NVOS stock has gone up by 24.04%, with a monthly gain of 123.65% and a quarterly surge of 117.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.39% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.69% for NVOS stock, with a simple moving average of 108.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NVOS is -0.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 143.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.54% of that float. On September 29, 2023, NVOS’s average trading volume was 46.90M shares.

NVOS) stock’s latest price update

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 60.45 in relation to its previous close of 0.20. However, the company has experienced a 24.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-28 that Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. NVOS shares more than doubled in the extended session Thursday after the tiny healthcare company said it or entered a $1 billion funding agreement for the next 15 years. Novo Integrated shares soared as much as 155% after hours, following a 15.4% decline to close at 20 cents, giving the company a market capitalization of $31.8 million at the end of the trading day.

NVOS Trading at 68.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.30%, as shares surge +144.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +199.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS rose by +31.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3015. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc saw 60.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.