What Recent Market Trends Mean for MAG Silver Corp.’s (MAG) Stock

In the past week, MAG stock has gone down by -3.89%, with a monthly decline of -10.43% and a quarterly plunge of -4.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for MAG Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.21% for MAG stock, with a simple moving average of -17.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) is 33.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAG is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is $17.51, which is $7.69 above the current market price. The public float for MAG is 92.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. On September 29, 2023, MAG’s average trading volume was 656.40K shares.

MAG) stock’s latest price update

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.28 in relation to its previous close of 10.06. However, the company has experienced a -3.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-26 that With silver prices gaining lately and the demand for the metal remaining strong, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining – Silver industry look upbeat. Stocks like MAG, EXK and ASM are likely to gain from solid growth projects, efforts to improve operational efficiency and lower costs.

MAG Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAG fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.79. In addition, MAG Silver Corp. saw -33.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAG

The total capital return value is set at -3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.55. Equity return is now at value 7.23, with 7.12 for asset returns.

Based on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.