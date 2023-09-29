What Recent Market Trends Mean for Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s (EBC) Stock

In the past week, EBC stock has gone down by -3.20%, with a monthly decline of -7.53% and a quarterly surge of 0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.15% for Eastern Bankshares Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.93% for EBC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EBC is 0.79.

The public float for EBC is 158.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On September 29, 2023, EBC’s average trading volume was 779.12K shares.

EBC) stock’s latest price update

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.43 in relation to its previous close of 12.59. However, the company has experienced a -3.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Eastern Bankshares (EBC) signs an agreement to merge with Cambridge Bancorp (CATC). The total deal value is $528 million.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBC stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for EBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBC in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $16 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EBC Trading at -9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.13. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc. saw -28.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBC starting from Jackson Deborah C, who sale 1,320 shares at the price of $11.21 back on May 15. After this action, Jackson Deborah C now owns 76,214 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc., valued at $14,797 using the latest closing price.

Harlam Bari A, the Director of Eastern Bankshares Inc., sale 1,150 shares at $11.21 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Harlam Bari A is holding 76,097 shares at $12,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Equity return is now at value -1.84, with -0.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.