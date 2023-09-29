Westrock Coffee Company (WEST) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ: WEST) has increased by 1.72 when compared to last closing price of 8.74.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Clay Crumbliss – ICR, Investor Relations Scott Ford – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Pledger – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ben Bienvenu – Stephens Inc. Matt Smith – Stifel Sarang Vora – Telsey Advisory Group Todd Brooks – Benchmark Company Operator Hello and welcome to the Westrock Coffee Company’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Gigi and I will be coordinating your call today.

Is It Worth Investing in Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ: WEST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WEST is 0.33.

The public float for WEST is 26.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WEST on September 29, 2023 was 240.82K shares.

WEST’s Market Performance

WEST stock saw a decrease of -4.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Westrock Coffee Company (WEST). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.99% for WEST’s stock, with a -23.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEST stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WEST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WEST in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $14 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WEST Trading at -14.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEST fell by -4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, Westrock Coffee Company saw -33.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEST starting from FORD JOE T, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.98 back on Sep 15. After this action, FORD JOE T now owns 123,917 shares of Westrock Coffee Company, valued at $49,900 using the latest closing price.

Ford William A, the GROUP PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS of Westrock Coffee Company, purchase 9,000 shares at $10.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Ford William A is holding 5,000 shares at $90,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.15 for the present operating margin

+20.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westrock Coffee Company stands at -6.36. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.07. Equity return is now at value -43.78, with -10.21 for asset returns.

Based on Westrock Coffee Company (WEST), the company’s capital structure generated 80.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.53. Total debt to assets is 29.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,844.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Westrock Coffee Company (WEST) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.