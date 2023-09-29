Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VWE is 29.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VWE on September 29, 2023 was 174.68K shares.

VWE) stock’s latest price update

Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ: VWE)’s stock price has plunge by -6.27relation to previous closing price of 0.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-07-20 that Vintage Wine Estates VWE, +1.44% on Thursday said Seth Kaufman will join the company as president and chief executive officer, a change in leadership amid its broader turnaround campaign.

VWE’s Market Performance

Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) has experienced a -8.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.32% drop in the past month, and a -30.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.49% for VWE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.32% for VWE’s stock, with a -58.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VWE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VWE stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for VWE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VWE in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VWE Trading at -25.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares sank -23.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VWE fell by -8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7197. In addition, Vintage Wine Estates Inc saw -80.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VWE starting from Sebastiani Jonathan, who purchase 6,757 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Jun 01. After this action, Sebastiani Jonathan now owns 123,650 shares of Vintage Wine Estates Inc, valued at $7,642 using the latest closing price.

Sebastiani Jonathan, the Member of 10% owner group of Vintage Wine Estates Inc, purchase 18,243 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Sebastiani Jonathan is holding 116,893 shares at $20,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VWE

Equity return is now at value -51.45, with -21.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.