Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has decreased by -0.02 when compared to last closing price of 32.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Verizon (VZ) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is above average at 6.51x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) is $38.85, which is $25.29 above the current market price. The public float for VZ is 4.20B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VZ on September 29, 2023 was 24.99M shares.

VZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) has seen a -2.21% decrease in the past week, with a -6.05% drop in the past month, and a -12.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for VZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.35% for VZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VZ Trading at -2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -6.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.55. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc saw -17.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Hammock Samantha, who sale 12,557 shares at the price of $33.29 back on Aug 11. After this action, Hammock Samantha now owns 0 shares of Verizon Communications Inc, valued at $418,023 using the latest closing price.

Russo Joseph J., the EVP&Pres-Global Networks&Tech of Verizon Communications Inc, sale 7,585 shares at $36.30 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Russo Joseph J. is holding 8,582 shares at $275,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Equity return is now at value 23.22, with 5.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.