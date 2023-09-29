Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) is above average at 61.02x. The 36-month beta value for VEEV is also noteworthy at 0.91.

The public float for VEEV is 145.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume of VEEV on September 29, 2023 was 879.64K shares.

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.50 in relation to its previous close of 201.84. However, the company has experienced a -0.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) strong product portfolio raises optimism about the stock.

VEEV’s Market Performance

Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has seen a -0.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.08% gain in the past month and a 3.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for VEEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.81% for VEEV’s stock, with a 10.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $181 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VEEV Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.38. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc saw 25.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Wallach Matthew J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $209.07 back on Sep 18. After this action, Wallach Matthew J now owns 28,735 shares of Veeva Systems Inc, valued at $1,045,330 using the latest closing price.

SEKHRI PAUL J, the Director of Veeva Systems Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $224.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that SEKHRI PAUL J is holding 14,484 shares at $562,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Equity return is now at value 14.61, with 11.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.