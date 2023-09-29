Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.07 in comparison to its previous close of 27.33, however, the company has experienced a 7.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) is 33.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VECO is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) is $32.57, which is $4.0 above the current market price. The public float for VECO is 54.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.53% of that float. On September 29, 2023, VECO’s average trading volume was 474.23K shares.

VECO’s Market Performance

VECO stock saw a decrease of 7.27% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.40% and a quarterly a decrease of 10.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.48% for VECO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VECO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VECO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VECO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $35 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VECO Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VECO rose by +7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.71. In addition, Veeco Instruments Inc saw 51.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VECO starting from Wilkerson Susan, who sale 1,546 shares at the price of $28.49 back on Aug 29. After this action, Wilkerson Susan now owns 45,057 shares of Veeco Instruments Inc, valued at $44,038 using the latest closing price.

Wilkerson Susan, the SVP, GLOBAL SALES & SERVICE of Veeco Instruments Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $29.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Wilkerson Susan is holding 46,603 shares at $149,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VECO

Equity return is now at value 13.04, with 6.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.