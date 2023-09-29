UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for URGN is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) is $39.25, which is $11.46 above the current market price. The public float for URGN is 26.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% of that float. On September 29, 2023, URGN’s average trading volume was 608.22K shares.

URGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) has decreased by -5.30 when compared to last closing price of 15.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that This jump in UroGen’s (URGN) stock price is attributable to positive data from two late-stage studies on bladder cancer therapy. An FDA filing for the candidate is expected next year.

URGN’s Market Performance

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) has experienced a -9.56% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.75% drop in the past month, and a 33.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.25% for URGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.27% for URGN stock, with a simple moving average of 21.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URGN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for URGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for URGN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on February 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

URGN Trading at -18.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -21.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URGN fell by -9.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.28. In addition, UroGen Pharma Ltd saw 61.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URGN starting from Smith Jason Drew, who sale 3,800 shares at the price of $18.01 back on Aug 31. After this action, Smith Jason Drew now owns 18,407 shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd, valued at $68,438 using the latest closing price.

Schoenberg Mark, the Chief Medical Officer of UroGen Pharma Ltd, sale 1,900 shares at $10.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Schoenberg Mark is holding 146,879 shares at $19,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.82 for the present operating margin

+88.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for UroGen Pharma Ltd stands at -170.58. The total capital return value is set at -692.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,182.18. Equity return is now at value -1481.26, with -89.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.