Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of United Community Banks Inc’s (UCBI) Stock

In the past week, UCBI stock has gone up by 0.24%, with a monthly decline of -8.32% and a quarterly plunge of -0.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for United Community Banks Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.04% for UCBI stock, with a simple moving average of -11.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ: UCBI) Right Now?

United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ: UCBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) by analysts is $29.57, which is $5.84 above the current market price. The public float for UCBI is 118.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.88% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of UCBI was 542.41K shares.

UCBI) stock’s latest price update

United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ: UCBI)’s stock price has plunge by 1.42relation to previous closing price of 24.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.24% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-07-19 that PacWest Bancorp PACW, +8.50% is down 0.3% as one of the most active stocks in premarket trades on Wednesday with volume of 164,000 shares, according to the MarketWatch Premarket Screener. PacWest is due to report its second-quarter results on July 25, with analysts currently expecting a loss of 66 cents a share for the bank, according to FactSet data.

Analysts’ Opinion of UCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UCBI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for UCBI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for UCBI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $30 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UCBI Trading at -8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCBI rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.70. In addition, United Community Banks Inc saw -25.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UCBI starting from BRADSHAW RICHARD, who sale 649 shares at the price of $38.52 back on Nov 01. After this action, BRADSHAW RICHARD now owns 69,514 shares of United Community Banks Inc, valued at $24,999 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Community Banks Inc stands at +29.31. The total capital return value is set at 11.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.95. Equity return is now at value 9.96, with 1.14 for asset returns.

Based on United Community Banks Inc (UCBI), the company’s capital structure generated 39.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.48. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.