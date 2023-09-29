Understanding the 2.19% Volatility Levels of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc’s (RHP) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) has gone up by 0.98% for the week, with a -1.94% drop in the past month and a -9.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.19% for RHP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.46% for RHP stock, with a simple moving average of -5.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE: RHP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE: RHP) is above average at 21.41x. The 36-month beta value for RHP is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RHP is $108.38, which is $22.11 above than the current price. The public float for RHP is 57.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume of RHP on September 29, 2023 was 441.06K shares.

RHP) stock’s latest price update

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE: RHP)’s stock price has increased by 3.03 compared to its previous closing price of 81.98. However, the company has seen a 0.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-14 that NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (“RHP”), a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in group-oriented, upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2023 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6, 2023. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter’s results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

RHP Trading at -3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHP rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.80. In addition, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc saw 3.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHP starting from Merchant Fazal F, who sale 1,431 shares at the price of $85.71 back on Sep 20. After this action, Merchant Fazal F now owns 4,783 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, valued at $122,651 using the latest closing price.

Bowles Alvin L JR, the Director of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, sale 1,384 shares at $85.13 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Bowles Alvin L JR is holding 1,994 shares at $117,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.14 for the present operating margin

+20.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc stands at +7.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.87. Equity return is now at value 91.73, with 5.22 for asset returns.

Based on Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP), the company’s capital structure generated 3,136.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.91. Total debt to assets is 73.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,285.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.