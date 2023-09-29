Understanding the 2.00% Volatility Levels of Barrick Gold Corp.’s (GOLD) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) has gone down by -8.14% for the week, with a -11.28% drop in the past month and a -14.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.00% for GOLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.80% for GOLD stock, with a simple moving average of -17.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GOLD is also noteworthy at 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GOLD is $22.89, which is $12.63 above than the current price. The public float for GOLD is 1.74B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume of GOLD on September 29, 2023 was 13.21M shares.

GOLD) stock’s latest price update

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 14.56. However, the company has seen a -8.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that The tightening of monetary policy has translated into negative price action for various asset classes. However, the tightening cycle seems to be over with the possibility of one more rate hike before the end of the year.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GOLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $19 based on the research report published on February 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOLD Trading at -10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -10.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.82. In addition, Barrick Gold Corp. saw -15.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Equity return is now at value -0.29, with -0.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.