Understanding the 1.92% Volatility Levels of Frontdoor Inc.’s (FTDR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has gone up by 2.13% for the week, with a -6.39% drop in the past month and a -0.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.92% for FTDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.26% for FTDR stock, with a simple moving average of 7.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) is above average at 19.78x. The 36-month beta value for FTDR is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FTDR is $39.80, which is $1.8 above than the current price. The public float for FTDR is 79.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.45% of that float. The average trading volume of FTDR on September 29, 2023 was 625.26K shares.

FTDR) stock’s latest price update

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR)’s stock price has increased by 2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 30.49. However, the company has seen a 2.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Although macroeconomic challenges are concerns for the Zacks Building Products – Miscellaneous industry, focus on operational efficiencies and higher government spending raise hopes for BLD, ACA, FTDR, ROCK and ROAD.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTDR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FTDR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FTDR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on May 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTDR Trading at -6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTDR rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.50. In addition, Frontdoor Inc. saw 50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTDR starting from Fiarman Jeffrey, who sale 1,743 shares at the price of $32.74 back on Aug 28. After this action, Fiarman Jeffrey now owns 18,419 shares of Frontdoor Inc., valued at $57,066 using the latest closing price.

Fiarman Jeffrey, the SVP & General Counsel of Frontdoor Inc., sale 100 shares at $32.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Fiarman Jeffrey is holding 20,162 shares at $3,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+40.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontdoor Inc. stands at +4.27. The total capital return value is set at 22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.92. Equity return is now at value 188.32, with 11.66 for asset returns.

Based on Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,032.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.17. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,000.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 277.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.