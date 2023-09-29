TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) is above average at 26.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) is $17.19, which is $5.27 above the current market price. The public float for TTMI is 101.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTMI on September 29, 2023 was 697.42K shares.

TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.22 in relation to its previous close of 12.64. However, the company has experienced a 2.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

TTMI’s Market Performance

TTMI’s stock has risen by 2.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.88% and a quarterly drop of -6.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for TTM Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.58% for TTMI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTMI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TTMI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TTMI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $17 based on the research report published on January 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTMI Trading at -7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -13.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTMI rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.16. In addition, TTM Technologies Inc saw -14.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTMI starting from Powers Shawn A., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $14.95 back on Aug 22. After this action, Powers Shawn A. now owns 85,807 shares of TTM Technologies Inc, valued at $149,500 using the latest closing price.

Knecht Dale Martin, the SVP Information Technology of TTM Technologies Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $15.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Knecht Dale Martin is holding 90,684 shares at $301,724 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.98 for the present operating margin

+16.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for TTM Technologies Inc stands at +3.79. The total capital return value is set at 7.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.90. Equity return is now at value 3.35, with 1.59 for asset returns.

Based on TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI), the company’s capital structure generated 62.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.55. Total debt to assets is 28.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.