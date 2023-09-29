Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) has surged by 3.50 when compared to previous closing price of 35.71, but the company has seen a 0.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-27 that ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $TNL–Travel + Leisure Co. announced it will release Q3 2023 results on Oct. 25, 2023, before market open, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is above average at 8.23x. The 36-month beta value for TNL is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TNL is $51.25, which is $16.16 above than the current price. The public float for TNL is 70.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.51% of that float. The average trading volume of TNL on September 29, 2023 was 646.09K shares.

TNL’s Market Performance

The stock of Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) has seen a 0.60% increase in the past week, with a -10.49% drop in the past month, and a -8.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for TNL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.50% for TNL’s stock, with a -6.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNL stocks, with Tigress Financial repeating the rating for TNL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNL in the upcoming period, according to Tigress Financial is $52 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TNL Trading at -6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNL rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.11. In addition, Travel+Leisure Co saw 1.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNL starting from HERRERA GEORGE, who sale 834 shares at the price of $38.09 back on Sep 18. After this action, HERRERA GEORGE now owns 0 shares of Travel+Leisure Co, valued at $31,766 using the latest closing price.

CHAVY OLIVIER, the of Travel+Leisure Co, sale 5,000 shares at $38.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that CHAVY OLIVIER is holding 21,605 shares at $192,863 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+32.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travel+Leisure Co stands at +9.98. The total capital return value is set at 14.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.