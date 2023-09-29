Transocean Ltd (RIG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RIG is also noteworthy at 2.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RIG is $8.95, which is $0.38 above than the current price. The public float for RIG is 671.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.34% of that float. The average trading volume of RIG on September 29, 2023 was 15.23M shares.

RIG) stock’s latest price update

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.55 in relation to its previous close of 8.42. However, the company has experienced a 0.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-26 that One sector generating major gains in 2023 went largely unnoticed – offshore oil stocks. Stocks in the sector exploded over the past few months, with some doubling in price (or more).

RIG’s Market Performance

Transocean Ltd (RIG) has seen a 0.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.43% gain in the past month and a 17.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.34% for RIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.95% for RIG’s stock, with a 21.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $9.50 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIG Trading at -0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.29. In addition, Transocean Ltd saw 79.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIG starting from Tonnel David A, who sale 57,259 shares at the price of $8.22 back on Aug 31. After this action, Tonnel David A now owns 417,789 shares of Transocean Ltd, valued at $470,669 using the latest closing price.

Mey Mark-Anthony Lovell, the EVP & CFO of Transocean Ltd, sale 396,170 shares at $8.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Mey Mark-Anthony Lovell is holding 984,317 shares at $3,367,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Equity return is now at value -9.34, with -4.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Transocean Ltd (RIG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.