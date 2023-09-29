Trading Update: VSE Corp. (VSEC) Stock Endures 2.85% Monthly Volatility

The stock of VSE Corp. (VSEC) has gone down by -11.11% for the week, with a -10.78% drop in the past month and a -7.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.85% for VSEC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.53% for VSEC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VSE Corp. (NASDAQ: VSEC) Right Now?

VSE Corp. (NASDAQ: VSEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VSE Corp. (VSEC) by analysts is $68.50, which is $16.33 above the current market price. The public float for VSEC is 13.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of VSEC was 95.14K shares.

VSEC) stock’s latest price update

VSE Corp. (NASDAQ: VSEC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -14.28 in relation to its previous close of 58.82. However, the company has experienced a -11.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that VSE Corporation (VSEC) and Bernhard Capital Partners mutually agree on terminating the agreement of divesting the VSE Federal and Defense segment.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSEC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VSEC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VSEC in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $55 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSEC Trading at -8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -11.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSEC fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.65. In addition, VSE Corp. saw 7.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSEC starting from FERGUSON III MARK E, who sale 2,265 shares at the price of $49.12 back on Dec 06. After this action, FERGUSON III MARK E now owns 0 shares of VSE Corp., valued at $111,267 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.80 for the present operating margin

+6.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for VSE Corp. stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 7.43, with 3.31 for asset returns.

Based on VSE Corp. (VSEC), the company’s capital structure generated 72.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.03. Total debt to assets is 31.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, VSE Corp. (VSEC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.