Trading Update: Latham Group Inc (SWIM) Stock Endures 6.11% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Latham Group Inc (SWIM) has gone up by 13.41% for the week, with a -26.58% drop in the past month and a -26.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.11% for SWIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.68% for SWIM stock, with a simple moving average of -17.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Latham Group Inc (NASDAQ: SWIM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Latham Group Inc (SWIM) by analysts is $4.59, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for SWIM is 37.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SWIM was 442.47K shares.

SWIM) stock’s latest price update

Latham Group Inc (NASDAQ: SWIM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.41 in relation to its previous close of 2.55. However, the company has experienced a 13.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SWIM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SWIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on December 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWIM Trading at -22.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -25.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIM rose by +13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.91. In addition, Latham Group Inc saw -13.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWIM starting from Rajeski Scott Michael, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $3.96 back on Aug 22. After this action, Rajeski Scott Michael now owns 291,056 shares of Latham Group Inc, valued at $31,680 using the latest closing price.

Rajeski Scott Michael, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Latham Group Inc, purchase 12,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Rajeski Scott Michael is holding 283,056 shares at $48,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.24 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Latham Group Inc stands at -0.82. The total capital return value is set at 6.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.85. Equity return is now at value -4.12, with -1.78 for asset returns.

Based on Latham Group Inc (SWIM), the company’s capital structure generated 92.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.92. Total debt to assets is 40.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Latham Group Inc (SWIM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.