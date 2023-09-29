Trading Update: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Stock Endures 1.74% Monthly Volatility

The stock of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) has gone down by -2.65% for the week, with a -3.05% drop in the past month and a -5.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.74% for AGNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.66% for AGNC stock, with a simple moving average of -6.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) by analysts is $10.75, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for AGNC is 600.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.86% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of AGNC was 11.29M shares.

AGNC) stock’s latest price update

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.60 in relation to its previous close of 9.40. However, the company has experienced a -2.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-29 that AGNC Investment is a mortgage REIT with a huge yield. Realty Income is a net-lease REIT with a modest yield.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGNC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AGNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGNC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11.50 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGNC Trading at -3.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.79. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp saw -7.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Bell Bernice, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $9.93 back on Aug 31. After this action, Bell Bernice now owns 258,947 shares of AGNC Investment Corp, valued at $49,650 using the latest closing price.

Davis Morris A., the Director of AGNC Investment Corp, purchase 4,772 shares at $10.48 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Davis Morris A. is holding 55,060 shares at $49,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Equity return is now at value 0.38, with 0.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.