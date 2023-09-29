Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TLRY is 2.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TLRY is 693.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TLRY on September 29, 2023 was 31.92M shares.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY)’s stock price has dropped by -0.21 in relation to previous closing price of 2.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-29 that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) is expected to post a year-over-year improvement in both sales and profits when it reports its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The cannabis and consumer packaged goods company is tipped to report revenue of $175.1 million, a 14.3% increase over revenue of $153.2 million in the year-ago quarter, according to Zacks Consensus Estimate.

TLRY’s Market Performance

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) has experienced a -2.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.84% drop in the past month, and a 50.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.68% for TLRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.83% for TLRY’s stock, with a -5.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLRY stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TLRY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for TLRY in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.90 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TLRY Trading at -6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -20.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLRY fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, Tilray Brands Inc saw -12.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLRY starting from Kennedy Brendan, who sale 350,000 shares at the price of $3.78 back on Nov 07. After this action, Kennedy Brendan now owns 6,224,196 shares of Tilray Brands Inc, valued at $1,322,755 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Brendan, the Director of Tilray Brands Inc, sale 350,000 shares at $2.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Kennedy Brendan is holding 6,574,196 shares at $1,018,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLRY

Equity return is now at value -37.66, with -29.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.