The Volatility of Canada Goose Holdings Inc’s (GOOS) Stock: A 1.87% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) has gone up by 1.87% for the week, with a -6.53% drop in the past month and a -12.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.14% for GOOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.66% for GOOS’s stock, with a -18.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) is 40.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOOS is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for GOOS is 48.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.07% of that float. On September 29, 2023, GOOS’s average trading volume was 806.01K shares.

GOOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) has increased by 0.82 when compared to last closing price of 14.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Canada Goose Holdings has experienced significant revenue growth, driven by its successful expansion into the direct-to-consumer channel. The company’s strategic targets of D2C expansion, product category expansion, and growing its consumer base are progressing well. While concerns about negative EBIT persist, the company’s focus on D2C expansion and inventory management improvements are expected to enhance gross margins and drive future growth.

GOOS Trading at -8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.25. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc saw -17.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Equity return is now at value 14.16, with 3.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.