The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX)’s stock price has plunge by -5.10relation to previous closing price of 1.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.88% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-21 that TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (“Real” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the virtual August 24th Investor Summit on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Real’s remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below, and in the “Investors” section of www.onereal.com. Date: Thu.

Is It Worth Investing in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for REAX is at 1.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for REAX is $2.98, which is $0.61 above the current market price. The public float for REAX is 88.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.23% of that float. The average trading volume for REAX on September 29, 2023 was 106.76K shares.

REAX’s Market Performance

The stock of The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has seen a -6.88% decrease in the past week, with a -20.32% drop in the past month, and a -21.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.91% for REAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.16% for REAX stock, with a simple moving average of 3.40% for the last 200 days.

REAX Trading at -13.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares sank -16.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAX fell by -6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7007. In addition, The Real Brokerage Inc. saw 41.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.17 for the present operating margin

+8.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Real Brokerage Inc. stands at -5.39. The total capital return value is set at -79.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.48. Equity return is now at value -118.59, with -36.84 for asset returns.

Based on The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 390.37 and the total asset turnover is 9.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.