The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Open Text Corp’s (OTEX) Stock

The stock of Open Text Corp (OTEX) has gone down by -1.36% for the week, with a -11.82% drop in the past month and a -14.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.92% for OTEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.45% for OTEX’s stock, with a -6.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) is above average at 62.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Open Text Corp (OTEX) is $49.70, which is $9.57 above the current market price. The public float for OTEX is 264.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OTEX on September 29, 2023 was 435.89K shares.

OTEX) stock’s latest price update

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 34.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-03 that Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Harry Blount – Senior Vice President-Investor Relations Mark J. Barrenechea – Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer Madhu Ranganathan – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Richard Tse – National Bank Financial George Kurosawa – Citi Kevin Krishnaratne – Scotiabank Paul Treiber – RBC Capital Markets Stephanie Price – CIBC Thanos Moschopoulos – BMO Capital Markets Adhir Kadve – Eight Capital Steven Li – Raymond James Operator Thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTEX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OTEX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OTEX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $41 based on the research report published on March 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OTEX Trading at -10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -12.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTEX fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.91. In addition, Open Text Corp saw 17.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+60.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Text Corp stands at +3.35. The total capital return value is set at 6.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.44. Equity return is now at value 3.74, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Open Text Corp (OTEX), the company’s capital structure generated 230.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.72. Total debt to assets is 54.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.57.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Open Text Corp (OTEX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.