The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Novanta Inc’s (NOVT) Stock

The stock of Novanta Inc (NOVT) has seen a 1.39% increase in the past week, with a -10.04% drop in the past month, and a -21.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for NOVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.58% for NOVT’s stock, with a -9.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) Right Now?

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 67.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Novanta Inc (NOVT) by analysts is $165.50, which is $9.99 above the current market price. The public float for NOVT is 35.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of NOVT was 134.54K shares.

NOVT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) has increased by 5.09 when compared to last closing price of 137.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NOVT Trading at -10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -12.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVT rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.16. In addition, Novanta Inc saw 5.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVT starting from Buckley Robert, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $160.20 back on Sep 07. After this action, Buckley Robert now owns 136,556 shares of Novanta Inc, valued at $480,602 using the latest closing price.

Young Brian S, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Novanta Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $170.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Young Brian S is holding 33,539 shares at $1,025,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.48 for the present operating margin

+41.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novanta Inc stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at 10.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.21. Equity return is now at value 13.28, with 6.31 for asset returns.

Based on Novanta Inc (NOVT), the company’s capital structure generated 84.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.87. Total debt to assets is 39.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Novanta Inc (NOVT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.