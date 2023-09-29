The Impact of Market Fluctuations on E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s (ETWO) Stock

The stock of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) has gone down by -6.57% for the week, with a -5.80% drop in the past month and a -18.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.04% for ETWO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.31% for ETWO’s stock, with a -16.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) is $6.42, which is $1.09 above the current market price. The public float for ETWO is 239.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ETWO on September 29, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

ETWO) stock’s latest price update

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.73 compared to its previous closing price of 4.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-11 that AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced that it will report its fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. E2open management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and other business highlights. The conference call can be accessed by.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETWO stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ETWO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ETWO in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETWO Trading at -6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO fell by -6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.84. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc saw -22.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Farlekas Michael, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $4.83 back on Sep 05. After this action, Farlekas Michael now owns 214,474 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc, valued at $62,820 using the latest closing price.

Farlekas Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc, sale 13,000 shares at $4.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Farlekas Michael is holding 227,474 shares at $64,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.44 for the present operating margin

+37.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for E2open Parent Holdings Inc stands at -99.46. The total capital return value is set at -0.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.99. Equity return is now at value -36.09, with -20.49 for asset returns.

Based on E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO), the company’s capital structure generated 43.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.16. Total debt to assets is 24.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.