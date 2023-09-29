The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (ARCT) Stock

The stock of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) has seen a -5.50% decrease in the past week, with a -19.62% drop in the past month, and a -4.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.36% for ARCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.91% for ARCT’s stock, with a 2.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) Right Now?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) by analysts is $60.56, which is $31.81 above the current market price. The public float for ARCT is 24.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.32% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ARCT was 445.29K shares.

ARCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) has decreased by -6.47 when compared to last closing price of 27.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-07 that Results from phase 2 study using ARCT-810 for the treatment of patients with Ornithine-Transcarbamylase [OTC] deficiency are expected in the coming months. The Ornithine-Transcarbamylase Deficiency market is expected to reach $930.33 million by 2030. A phase 1 study of ARCT-032 for Cystic Fibrosis was completed and clearance was given to begin a phase 1b study.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCT stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for ARCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARCT in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $71 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARCT Trading at -17.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -19.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT fell by -5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.91. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw 50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $31.45 back on Sep 01. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 509,448 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $157,264 using the latest closing price.

Chivukula Pad, the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $34.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Chivukula Pad is holding 514,448 shares at $174,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc stands at +4.54. The total capital return value is set at 5.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.26. Equity return is now at value 35.22, with 20.92 for asset returns.

Based on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT), the company’s capital structure generated 35.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.96. Total debt to assets is 21.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 67.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.