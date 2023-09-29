The -13.88% Decline of Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s (VTYX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, VTYX stock has gone down by -2.89%, with a monthly gain of 8.79% and a quarterly surge of 10.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.00% for Ventyx Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.07% for VTYX’s stock, with a -1.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) is $57.10, which is $21.48 above the current market price. The public float for VTYX is 43.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VTYX on September 29, 2023 was 593.44K shares.

VTYX) stock’s latest price update

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX)’s stock price has soared by 3.37 in relation to previous closing price of 34.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) (“Ventyx”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a broad range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Company executives will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of VTYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTYX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VTYX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VTYX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $63 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VTYX Trading at 3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTYX fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.65. In addition, Ventyx Biosciences Inc saw 7.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTYX starting from NSV Partners III LP, who sale 56,665 shares at the price of $37.81 back on Sep 18. After this action, NSV Partners III LP now owns 8,488,787 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc, valued at $2,142,634 using the latest closing price.

Subramaniam Somu, the Director of Ventyx Biosciences Inc, sale 56,665 shares at $37.81 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Subramaniam Somu is holding 8,488,787 shares at $2,142,634 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTYX

The total capital return value is set at -35.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.19. Equity return is now at value -55.30, with -51.68 for asset returns.

Based on Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.44. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.