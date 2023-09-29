The -13.88% Decline of Affirm Holdings Inc’s (AFRM) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, AFRM stock has gone up by 8.97%, with a monthly gain of 9.78% and a quarterly surge of 43.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.84% for Affirm Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.16% for AFRM’s stock, with a 53.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) is $16.41, which is -$7.36 below the current market price. The public float for AFRM is 221.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AFRM on September 29, 2023 was 14.97M shares.

AFRM) stock’s latest price update

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM)’s stock price has soared by 5.47 in relation to previous closing price of 20.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-28 that Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM ) CFO Fireside Chat Call September 28, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Michael Linford – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Bryan Keane – Deutsche Bank Bryan Keane Okay. I think we can kick this off and get started.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFRM Trading at 17.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares surge +6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +9.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.32. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc saw 127.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from GIC Private Ltd, who sale 203,905 shares at the price of $15.42 back on Jul 05. After this action, GIC Private Ltd now owns 11,887,747 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc, valued at $3,144,215 using the latest closing price.

Rabois Keith, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc, sale 17,286 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Rabois Keith is holding 0 shares at $192,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Equity return is now at value -38.25, with -13.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.