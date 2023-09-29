Terex Corp. (TEX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TEX is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TEX is $68.83, which is $11.85 above the current price. The public float for TEX is 65.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEX on September 29, 2023 was 766.34K shares.

Terex Corp. (NYSE: TEX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.70 in relation to previous closing price of 58.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that The Zacks Manufacturing – Construction and Mining industry is poised well on solid demand. Caterpillar (CAT), Komatsu (KMTUY), Terex (TEX), H&E Equipment (HEES) and Astec (ASTE) are well-placed to ride on these trends.

TEX’s Market Performance

Terex Corp. (TEX) has experienced a 2.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.83% drop in the past month, and a -2.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for TEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.54% for TEX’s stock, with a 10.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TEX Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.85. In addition, Terex Corp. saw 35.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from GARRISON JOHN L JR, who sale 9,966 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Jun 29. After this action, GARRISON JOHN L JR now owns 535,331 shares of Terex Corp., valued at $597,960 using the latest closing price.

Hegarty Kieran, the President, Materials Processin of Terex Corp., sale 27,000 shares at $55.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Hegarty Kieran is holding 186,659 shares at $1,507,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Equity return is now at value 35.75, with 13.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Terex Corp. (TEX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.