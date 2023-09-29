Teradata Corp (TDC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC)’s stock price has increased by 2.66 compared to its previous closing price of 44.33. However, the company has seen a 3.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-25 that Citi has released a list of 20 large-cap growth stocks that it says present opportunities in the event of a pullback.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) is 81.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TDC is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Teradata Corp (TDC) is $63.45, which is $5.39 above the current market price. The public float for TDC is 98.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% of that float. On September 29, 2023, TDC’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

TDC’s Market Performance

TDC’s stock has seen a 3.34% increase for the week, with a -0.57% drop in the past month and a -13.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for Teradata Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.71% for TDC’s stock, with a 5.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TDC Trading at -4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.72. In addition, Teradata Corp saw 35.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from MCMILLAN STEPHEN, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $44.39 back on Sep 11. After this action, MCMILLAN STEPHEN now owns 517,997 shares of Teradata Corp, valued at $332,900 using the latest closing price.

Ashton Hillary, the Chief Product Officer of Teradata Corp, sale 1,833 shares at $45.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Ashton Hillary is holding 112,883 shares at $83,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.02 for the present operating margin

+60.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corp stands at +1.84. The total capital return value is set at 13.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 26.36, with 3.08 for asset returns.

Based on Teradata Corp (TDC), the company’s capital structure generated 246.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.17. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Teradata Corp (TDC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.