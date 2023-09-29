TD Synnex Corp (SNX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.05 in relation to its previous close of 99.44. However, the company has experienced a 0.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that While the weak demand for Endpoint Solutions hurts TD SYNNEX’s (SNX) Q3 top line, lower revenues and higher interest rates weigh on the bottom line.

Is It Worth Investing in TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) Right Now?

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNX is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SNX is $113.20, which is $7.16 above the current price. The public float for SNX is 47.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNX on September 29, 2023 was 422.79K shares.

SNX’s Market Performance

The stock of TD Synnex Corp (SNX) has seen a 0.07% increase in the past week, with a -0.34% drop in the past month, and a 7.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for SNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.84% for SNX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $101 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNX Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNX rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.62. In addition, TD Synnex Corp saw 7.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNX starting from Witt Marshall, who sale 1,082 shares at the price of $100.37 back on Sep 15. After this action, Witt Marshall now owns 50,893 shares of TD Synnex Corp, valued at $108,600 using the latest closing price.

HUME RICHARD T, the Chief Executive Officer of TD Synnex Corp, sale 15,000 shares at $103.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that HUME RICHARD T is holding 229,344 shares at $1,548,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.98 for the present operating margin

+5.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for TD Synnex Corp stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 8.14, with 2.28 for asset returns.

Based on TD Synnex Corp (SNX), the company’s capital structure generated 56.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.06. Total debt to assets is 15.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 2.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TD Synnex Corp (SNX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.