Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.95 in comparison to its previous close of 22.54, however, the company has experienced a 2.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Tanger Factory focuses on open-air outlet centers in tourist-heavy locations with well-known brand tenants. It’s expanding into home furnishings and is garnering strong interest in its Loyalty Program. It’s demonstrated strong demand, high occupancy rates, and steady rental rate increases.

Is It Worth Investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Right Now?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) is $22.86, which is -$0.48 below the current market price. The public float for SKT is 102.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKT on September 29, 2023 was 742.91K shares.

SKT’s Market Performance

The stock of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) has seen a 2.18% increase in the past week, with a -2.13% drop in the past month, and a 4.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for SKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.28% for SKT’s stock, with a 12.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SKT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SKT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKT Trading at -2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKT rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.03. In addition, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. saw 28.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKT starting from TANGER STEVEN B, who sale 79,936 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, TANGER STEVEN B now owns 1,201,983 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., valued at $1,758,592 using the latest closing price.

TANGER STEVEN B, the Executive Chair of the Board of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., sale 220,064 shares at $21.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that TANGER STEVEN B is holding 1,281,919 shares at $4,768,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.04 for the present operating margin

+42.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stands at +18.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.07. Equity return is now at value 18.18, with 4.08 for asset returns.

Based on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), the company’s capital structure generated 311.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.67. Total debt to assets is 68.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 310.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.