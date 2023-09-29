T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) by analysts is $0.15, which is -$0.07 below the current market price. The public float for TTOO is 300.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.90% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of TTOO was 116.44M shares.

TTOO) stock’s latest price update

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO)’s stock price has plunge by 23.95relation to previous closing price of 0.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.99% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-26 that Shares of beleaguered biotechnology specialist T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO ) continue their worrying descent despite the announcement of positive news. Most alarmingly, a major investor has been exiting out of TTTO stock in recent days.

TTOO’s Market Performance

T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) has seen a -12.99% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -31.79% decline in the past month and a 213.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.94% for TTOO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.17% for TTOO’s stock, with a -61.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TTOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTOO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.40 based on the research report published on January 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TTOO Trading at -25.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.49%, as shares sank -27.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +125.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO fell by -11.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2833. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc saw -84.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from CR Group L.P., who sale 5,392,920 shares at the price of $0.20 back on Sep 26. After this action, CR Group L.P. now owns 1,050,192 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc, valued at $1,082,359 using the latest closing price.

CR Group L.P., the 10% Owner of T2 Biosystems Inc, sale 250,000 shares at $0.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that CR Group L.P. is holding 1,481,535 shares at $62,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.