Sunrun Inc (RUN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Sunrun Inc (RUN) has seen a -3.80% decrease in the past week, with a -19.64% drop in the past month, and a -30.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for RUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.30% for RUN stock, with a simple moving average of -38.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is above average at 33.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.35.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunrun Inc (RUN) is $33.29, which is $21.05 above the current market price. The public float for RUN is 210.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RUN on September 29, 2023 was 9.29M shares.

RUN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) has increased by 0.81 when compared to last closing price of 12.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that Oil prices are rising again but the energy sector remains volatile. The unpredictability in the sector isn’t merely a blip but reflects deeper concerns plaguing the sector, which highlights the importance of energy stocks to sell.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $21 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RUN Trading at -21.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares sank -19.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.98. In addition, Sunrun Inc saw -48.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Jurich Lynn Michelle, who sale 4,178 shares at the price of $14.37 back on Sep 18. After this action, Jurich Lynn Michelle now owns 1,401,182 shares of Sunrun Inc, valued at $60,040 using the latest closing price.

Fenster Edward Harris, the Director of Sunrun Inc, sale 2,765 shares at $14.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Fenster Edward Harris is holding 1,253,052 shares at $39,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Equity return is now at value 1.38, with 0.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sunrun Inc (RUN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.