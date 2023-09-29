Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.08 compared to its previous closing price of 2.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-22 that The penny stock euphoria of 2021 was decimated the following year on the back of tight monetary policies. Things may be turning around, and investors may want to consider which penny stocks to buy now.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLI is 2.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SLI is 159.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLI on September 29, 2023 was 672.73K shares.

SLI’s Market Performance

The stock of Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has seen a -1.75% decrease in the past week, with a -17.40% drop in the past month, and a -38.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.43% for SLI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.93% for SLI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.21% for the last 200 days.

SLI Trading at -24.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -16.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.12. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd saw -5.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

Equity return is now at value -24.26, with -22.82 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.