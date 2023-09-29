SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SSNC) has surged by 0.34 when compared to previous closing price of 52.60, but the company has seen a -1.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-04 that The summer stock market rally ended in August, with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF posting a loss of 1.63%. The top 15 dividend growth stocks for September offer an average dividend yield of 1.86% and appear about 36% undervalued based on dividend yield theory. Since inception, September 2020, the watchlist is beating VIG by 3.91% and SPY by 3.12%.

Is It Worth Investing in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SSNC) Right Now?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SSNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by analysts is $66.32, which is $15.1 above the current market price. The public float for SSNC is 215.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SSNC was 988.59K shares.

SSNC’s Market Performance

SSNC stock saw a decrease of -1.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.04% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.36% for SSNC stock, with a simple moving average of -7.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSNC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SSNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SSNC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $68 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SSNC Trading at -6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -8.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.94. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc saw 1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNC starting from BOULANGER NORMAND A, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $55.06 back on Sep 14. After this action, BOULANGER NORMAND A now owns 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, valued at $3,303,618 using the latest closing price.

BOULANGER NORMAND A, the Director of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $54.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that BOULANGER NORMAND A is holding 340,000 shares at $2,184,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.94 for the present operating margin

+46.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc stands at +12.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.07. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 3.74 for asset returns.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC), the company’s capital structure generated 121.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.76. Total debt to assets is 43.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.