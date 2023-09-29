Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE: SWX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.32 in relation to its previous close of 62.50. However, the company has experienced a -3.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is a regulated natural gas utility that operates in Nevada, Arizona, and California. The company’s stock has been performing poorly, but it is well positioned to deliver respectable earnings growth and is minimally impacted by consumer spending. Southwest Gas Holdings has growth prospects through population growth and rate base growth, but its dividend growth has been inconsistent.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE: SWX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SWX is 0.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) is $73.20, which is $11.6 above the current market price. The public float for SWX is 71.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On September 29, 2023, SWX’s average trading volume was 415.45K shares.

SWX’s Market Performance

SWX stock saw a decrease of -3.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.93% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.83% for SWX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SWX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on November 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWX Trading at -6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWX fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.03. In addition, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc saw -3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWX starting from ICAHN CARL C, who purchase 1,400 shares at the price of $62.00 back on Sep 27. After this action, ICAHN CARL C now owns 11,022,604 shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, valued at $86,800 using the latest closing price.

ICAHN CARL C, the 10% Owner of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, purchase 4,536 shares at $61.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that ICAHN CARL C is holding 11,021,204 shares at $281,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.69 for the present operating margin

+10.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc stands at -4.10. The total capital return value is set at 4.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.76. Equity return is now at value -6.49, with -1.75 for asset returns.

Based on Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX), the company’s capital structure generated 200.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.70. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.