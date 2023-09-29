Southland Holdings Inc (SLND) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLND is 0.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLND is $8.25, which is $1.52 above the current price. The public float for SLND is 4.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLND on September 29, 2023 was 33.74K shares.

Southland Holdings Inc (AMEX: SLND) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.16 in relation to its previous close of 6.40. However, the company has experienced a 3.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-08-01 that GRAPEVINE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Southland Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SLND and SLND WS) (“Southland”), a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2023 results on Form 10-Q on Monday, August 14, 2023, after the market closes. Southland will also host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. The call may be accessed here, or at www.southlandholdings.com. Following the confer.

SLND’s Market Performance

Southland Holdings Inc (SLND) has seen a 3.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.75% decline in the past month and a -21.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.36% for SLND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.81% for SLND stock, with a simple moving average of -20.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLND stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SLND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SLND in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $7 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLND Trading at -5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.21%, as shares sank -1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLND rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.61. In addition, Southland Holdings Inc saw -34.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLND starting from Renda Frankie S., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $6.52 back on Sep 27. After this action, Renda Frankie S. now owns 11,500,195 shares of Southland Holdings Inc, valued at $2,608 using the latest closing price.

Renda Rudolph V., the CO-COO AND EVP of Southland Holdings Inc, purchase 200 shares at $6.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Renda Rudolph V. is holding 1,544,784 shares at $1,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLND

The total capital return value is set at -0.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.71. Equity return is now at value -5.79, with -2.08 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southland Holdings Inc (SLND) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.