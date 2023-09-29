SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.41 in comparison to its previous close of 1.89, however, the company has experienced a 11.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-28 that SoundHound, a lesser-known AI stock, has seen a significant decline in value since June. The company struck a major new partnership with restaurant software platform Olo, which can increase its market presence. Valuation has slid to just 5.4x FY24 revenue, which is modest for a company expected to notch >60% revenue growth next year.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) by analysts is $5.04, which is $3.02 above the current market price. SOUN currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On September 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SOUN was 15.73M shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SOUN’s stock has seen a 11.54% increase for the week, with a -23.11% drop in the past month and a -55.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.03% for SoundHound AI Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.12% for SOUN’s stock, with a -19.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOUN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SOUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOUN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $5 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOUN Trading at -10.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.81%, as shares sank -21.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +9.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1128. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc saw 14.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 14,283 shares at the price of $1.93 back on Sep 21. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,011,935 shares of SoundHound AI Inc, valued at $27,566 using the latest closing price.

MOHAJER KEYVAN, the CEO of SoundHound AI Inc, sale 53,642 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that MOHAJER KEYVAN is holding 1,396,737 shares at $111,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Equity return is now at value -496.73, with -87.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.