SolarWinds Corp (SWI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SolarWinds Corp (SWI) is $14.58, which is $3.31 above the current market price. The public float for SWI is 40.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWI on September 29, 2023 was 342.92K shares.

SWI) stock’s latest price update

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 9.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-03 that SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Tim Karaca – VP, Strategic Finance and Investor Relations Sudhakar Ramakrishna – President, CEO & Director Bart Kalsu – EVP, CFO & Treasurer Conference Call Participants Sanjit Singh – Morgan Stanley Rob Oliver – Robert W. Baird Matt Hedberg – RBC Capital Markets Erik Suppiger – JMP Securities Connor Passarella – Truist Securities Jeffrey Luo – Goldman Sachs Operator Good morning and welcome to the SolarWinds Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

SWI’s Market Performance

SWI’s stock has fallen by -3.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.43% and a quarterly drop of -7.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for SolarWinds Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.88% for SWI’s stock, with a -1.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SWI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on December 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SWI Trading at -10.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -11.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWI fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.08. In addition, SolarWinds Corp saw 0.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWI starting from Sundaram Easwaran, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $10.88 back on Aug 14. After this action, Sundaram Easwaran now owns 32,284 shares of SolarWinds Corp, valued at $435,200 using the latest closing price.

Bliss Jason, the Chief Administrative Officer of SolarWinds Corp, sale 53,839 shares at $8.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Bliss Jason is holding 760,351 shares at $472,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+89.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for SolarWinds Corp stands at +18.22. The total capital return value is set at 14.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.56. Equity return is now at value -20.42, with -8.49 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SolarWinds Corp (SWI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.