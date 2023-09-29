Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIRI is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SIRI is $4.91, which is $0.21 above the current price. The public float for SIRI is 623.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIRI on September 29, 2023 was 21.58M shares.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.07 in comparison to its previous close of 4.68, however, the company has experienced a 17.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-28 that What do you consider the best penny stocks? Are they the ones exploding higher within a single session?

SIRI’s Market Performance

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) has seen a 17.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.28% gain in the past month and a 4.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.66% for SIRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.51% for SIRI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $5 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SIRI Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.58%, as shares surge +6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI rose by +16.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.22. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc saw -19.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Witz Jennifer C, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Aug 28. After this action, Witz Jennifer C now owns 2,812,000 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc, valued at $1,026,900 using the latest closing price.

Hickenlooper Robin S, the Director of Sirius XM Holdings Inc, sale 11,000 shares at $3.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Hickenlooper Robin S is holding 94,765 shares at $41,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.